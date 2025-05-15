M-PAC provides free meal to honor class of 2025 in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In Noxubee County, one local organization is making sure students feel supported as they start the next chapter.

The Mississippi Golden Triangle National Panhellenic Council, or M-PAC, along with the New Hope United Council Methodist Church, hosted a baccalaureate service and free meal to honor the class of 2025.

Fraternities and sororities from across the Golden Triangle joined forces for the celebration.

The event honored graduates with food, fellowship, and a message of service, while also offering scholarship opportunities through the national Pan-Hellenic Council.

“We want to make sure they know they can keep going and that we are here to support… and hopefully some of them will follow in our footsteps and continue that legacy of service and scholarship,” said Lenora Hogan from M-PAC.

A scholarship from M-PAC is available to students from the Golden Triangle and Noxubee County.

More information can be found through the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

