M17 Scholarship recipient graduates from part-time police academy

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The winner of a scholarship that honors the memory of a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy is a recent graduate of the department’s academy for part-time officers.

Deputy Tremain Edwards is the recipient of the 2022 “M17 Scholarship.” That scholarship is named in honor of Deputy Dylan Pickle, who was struck by a car and killed while manning a safety checkpoint in the summer of 2020.

Pickle’s mother, Debi Pearson, started the “Miss M17 Beauty Pageant” to raise money to pay for scholarships. The scholarships help the winner pay his or her way through the police academy.

Edwards recently graduated from the academy for part-time officers, which is run by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Edwards said he has always wanted to protect and serve.

“I’ve always been the type of person who loved to interact with people and serve my community, that’s what I really love about it, to make a difference and hopefully save somebody’s life, maybe just by talking with them, you never know what somebody may go through from day to day,” said Edwards.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter