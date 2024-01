MABEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Firefighters in Maben spent the early part of their morning battling a fire.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warren sent WCBI photos of the property on 200 Rosevelt Street was engulfed by the time the Maben Fire Department arrived at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s a total loss and it was vacant.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.