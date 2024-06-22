Maben hosts “All Roads Lead to Maben” Juneteenth Celebration

The Maben Mayoral Health Council and the Controller 4-H Club worked together to put on the festival. The celebration, All Roads Lead to Maben, took place in W.O. Shivers Park in Maben.

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Although Juneteenth was on Wednesday, Maben hosted their Juneteenth Celebration today.

The Maben Mayoral Health Council and the Controller 4-H Club worked together to put on the festival.

The celebration, All Roads Lead to Maben, took place in W.O. Shivers Park in Maben.

There was an ATV ride, jumpers, vendors, and featured entertainment from around the area.

Maben Mayoral Health Council Coordinator Rose Coffey Graham says they wanted to celebrate Maben’s history.

“We often visit other people’s places about juneteenth so we decided to put on our own juneteenth Maben 2024 all roads lead to Maben. We are trying to make our people aware of of juneteenth and give history and let them know that it can be anywhere and all of these people were our ancestors so we are just trying to introduce people in the town of Maben to Juneteenth,” Graham said.

This is the first time this event has been hosted in Maben but they hope to make it an annual celebration.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X