JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) — The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges voted on Friday, July 24th, to delay football season to October 1st.

The new season layout consist of a six-game division only season that will conclude with a playoff.

The National Junior College Athletic Association decided in early July to postpone fall athletics until the spring of 2021. The MACC originally abstained from that vote in hopes of having an independent 2020 season.