MACJC Delays Season Opener Two Weeks

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The Mississippi junior college football season is planned to take place this fall, but the start will be delayed.

The MACJC has delayed the season opener two weeks, with the week one contests set for September 10.

The regular season will be eight games, with the playoffs being its normal four team format.The postseason would begin November 7, with the state championship taking place on November 14.

The NJCAA cleared the way for student-athletes to return to campus last week, allowing athletes to return July 18 and practice beginning for fall sports on August 1.