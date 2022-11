Macon 911 dispatcher makes move to become police officer

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon’s newest police officer has made the move from dispatcher to officer.

Noxubee County resident Kayla Hill-Duck is the first female officer in Macon in years.

Hill-Duck will attend the police academy next year.

She spent time handling calls as a 911 dispatcher.

