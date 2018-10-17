Macon Police Chief given permanent position

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday night the Macon alderman gave interim Macon Police Chief Davine Beck a permanent position.

After 20 years on the Macon Police Department, Beck was able to climb to the top of the department chain and secure the title of Police Chief.

Beck was the interim for 8 months following the demotion and resignation of previous chief Lucious Mason.

The new Police Chief has worked his way up and now can enjoy the experience of no longer having ‘interim’ in front of his job title.