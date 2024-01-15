Macon community celebrates legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Macon celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Noxubee County branch of the NAACP hosted a parade followed by a prayer breakfast at the civic center.

The tribute to the civil rights icon included the pledge of allegiance, the “Black National Anthem,” and a host of other songs and prayers.

The songs were performed by the First James Creek Choir.

The Diabetes Coalition, Boys to Men Ministry, and local sorority chapters sponsored the event in Macon.

