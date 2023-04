NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man is set for trial after being indicted for a shooting.

The Noxubee County Grand Jury recently returned the indictment for Quarmaine Caldwell.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened in March 2022. Two people were wounded in the shooting.

A trial date has not been set.

