Macon PD provides warming shelter along with others

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s safe to say that we are in our coldest days of the winter season.

Now, communities are coming together to help everyone stay warm.

For many, who do not have reliable sources of heat. This time of year is difficult.

Macon police opened their doors this past weekend and will continue to do so.

Officers protect but they also serve their community.

With the extremely low temperatures, the Macon Police opened a warming shelter for anyone who needs to stay warm.

Macon Police Chief, Davine Beck said he felt it was the most beneficial to host a place for those in need at the Municipal Courtroom.

“Everything located in the courtroom is very easy to get to, very accessible for handicapped and small kids,” Beck said. “If you are in a wheelchair, you can easily access it here. The area is perfect because I have guys that work the night shift and check on the people pretty much all through the night if they are here all through the night.”

There are plenty of canned goods, food, drinks, and other essentials for anyone who comes to the shelter to stay warm.

These items were donated by local organizations, city leaders, and community members.

Residents said it’s important to give back when people need help.

“I have a lot of empathy for cold people,” Gwen Cotton said. “Like, don’t have the heat and people who are suffering. If you can help in any way want to do that.”

“We wanted to make sure that nobody even the homeless people have somewhere to go and some way to stay warm and something to eat,” Mary Ann Gray said. “We just care about our community and as women in the community we care about families and we wat to be sure they are taken care of.”

Beck said he is proud from the support and feedback from the town.

“When the ball started rolling, people started donating all kinds of items to help people and items to keep them warm,” Beck said. “I really truly appreciate the community for coming together like that at a sort amount of time.”

In Macon the shelter is at the Municipal Courtroom and is open 8am- 4pm but can extend if necessary.

In Columbus, the shelter is at the Genesis Church and is open 24 hours.

In West Point, the shelter is at the Northside Christian Church and is open 6pm-6am.

In Starkville, the shelter is at the Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center and is open 8pm-8am.

