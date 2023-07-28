Macon Police are searching for answers following a fast food restaurant shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Macon police hope the public can help them find a gunman. The shooting happened Tuesday night at Bumpers, a fast-food restaurant, on South Jefferson Street.

Surveillance video from nearby caught part of the incident.

In the video, can see several guys running through the parking lot of a store after the shooting.

Witnesses told officers there was an argument between two groups of men before the shooting started. At least two shots were fired. No injuries were reported. If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or Macon police.