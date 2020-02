MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon Police have asked for help finding the suspects who stole from a local grocery store.

Two men were accused shoplifting at Tem’s Food Market Thursday morning.

Macon police said the two suspects stole beer, food and other items.

Surveillance video showed the two suspects in a white Ford F-150.

Anyone with information on the shoplifting was asked to call Macon Police Department.