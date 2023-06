Macon police remind community of fireworks ban in city limits

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police want to remind the community not to shoot fireworks in city limits.

On May 16, police banned fireworks from being sold, distributed, or using fireworks within the town.

If anyone is caught, they can face a fine of up to $500 or be put in jail for up to 30 days.

