Macon tax preparer sentenced for filing false tax returns

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon tax preparer will spend 16 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors said Shelleen Ivory-Farmer aided and assisted in the filing of a false tax return.

Farmer managed ABS Tax Services.

The business was raided by federal agents in April 2016. Investigators believe the fraudulent claims started in January 2012.

False education credits, itemized deductions, along with business and farming losses were added to illegally added tax returns.

The total tax loss caused by Farmer was more than a $1 million.

She must also pay the U.S. government more than $236,000.