Macon woman dies in Friday night crash in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate a deadly crash over the weekend.

43-year-old Carolyn Franks of Macon died in the Friday night crash.

The accident happened on Highway 69 in Lowndes County.

State troopers said her SUV went off the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

She died at the scene of the crash.

