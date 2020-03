NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman was indicted on several drug charges after being arrested last August.

A Noxubee County Grand Jury indicted Paula George on trafficking methamphetamine, along with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

- Advertisement -

Macon police said they were tipped-off about drugs being at George’s Washington Street home.

Meth and Oxycodone were allegedly found in the house.