Macon woman serves as one of the youngest Subway owners

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Just over a year ago, Tyra Ivory cut the ribbon to become one of the youngest franchise owners in the country.

“That day was overwhelmingly amazing,” Ivory said. “It was filled with so many emotions and an over-pour of support from my community.”

Now, a year later, Ivory has learned exactly what the role of boss means.

” I think any business any relationship is only as good as the head,” Ivory said. “Being a boss or entrepreneur is never easy. It’s filled with every task from customer service to doing the clerical stuff like payroll paying rent and getting things cleaned up. Just taking care of the ins and outs.”

While she is still figuring out those key ingredients, Ivory says the biggest lesson she has learned is it takes a team to keep building the dream.

” It seems so glamorized and easy and I think I just wear it well because like I said my team members, and my staff, and my mother,” Ivory said. “Just having balance being able to prioritize my responsibilities before play. You know at this age it can be a little difficult to do that and also have people I can trust ”

The business woman says this opportunity has continued to ignite her spark and she hopes to continue and inspire future entrepreneurs.

” I have so many great things that are coming where this opportunity this experience has given me the tools to utilize in the future,” Ivory said. “The marketing aspect. The business aspect. The finance aspect. The budgeting. I hope to continue and inspire people my age and I have even inspired people older then me I didn’t know that would be the case and it has been fun. Just using this outlet and this space to give back to my community.”

