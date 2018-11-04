Made For Mission

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Christian missionaries from around the world are in northeast Mississippi this weekend.

Tupelo based Global Outreach International held its annual conference at Harrisburg Baptist Church.

Missionaries from countries such as Kenya, Thailand, Italy, and Spain were on hand to tell their stories.

They also talked about how people in Mississippi can help them.

It’s an opportunity for locals to hear stories of life on the mission field and how everyone can play a role in spreading the gospel.

“We have some interviews, panel discussions about things like, challenges missionary kids face, what it’s like doing missions here, in the U.S., rather than overseas, and people doing really unique work. We have a young woman doing ministry to victims of sex trafficking in Thailand, as an example, so really the hope is we can hear these amazing stories and think, you know what, I don’t need to go to some other country to live my life as a Christian on a mission. I can do that right where I am in my community, my neighborhood, and my church,” says Rory Tyler.

The conference also included a commissioning service.

It’s the final part in the process before missionaries are sent out to the mission field.