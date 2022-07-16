MAFES celebrates Ice Cream Day

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of our favorite days around WCBI , July 15th is National Ice Cream Day.

And at Mississippi State University, the MAFES Sales Store was celebrating by giving away about 1500 cups of the sweet treat.

Most folks know the MAFES store for its Edam Cheese, but it also has a variety of ice cream flavors including butter pecan and muscadine ripple, as well as your standard chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry.

“Today, we see a lot of customers here in the store. We love our retail customers, visiting alumni, and alumni and their children here for camps and for different experiences here at Mississippi State University.”

If you missed it on Friday, not to worry, the MAFES Store has ice cream for sale all year in 6 ounce cups and half gallon and 3 gallon containers.