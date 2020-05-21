Magnolia Motor Speedway Opens to Fans for Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — After spending the last two months closed, the Magnolia Motor Speedway is ready to open back up.

The speedway hosted it’s first race since the late March shutdown on May 15th, but now is ready to invite fans along for the ride.

Spectators will be allowed to come out for the 602 Sportsman World Championship, May 22-24th.

The race includes 60 entries and the fastest 26 make it to Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to use social distancing guidelines such as staying six-feet apart but are not required to wear a mask.