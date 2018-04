STARKVILLE. Miss. (WCBI) – A package with marijuana inside ends up helping deliver a Starkville woman to jail.

Janet Perkins is charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Oktibbeha County Investigator Brett Watson says the investigation started when deputies were alerted about the package being sent through the mail with the pot inside.

Deputies found just shy of a kilogram inside the package.

Perkins remains in jail on a $75,000 bond.