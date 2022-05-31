Main St. organization is pleased with Market Street Festival turnout

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The director of Main Street Columbus says this year’s festival was a big hit. Barbara Bigelow visited the Rotary Club Tuesday to recap the Market Street Festival earlier in early May.

This year’s festival returned to its normal schedule after making adjustments for the past two years.

“It was a great market Street Festival,” said Bigelow. “We had a great turnout of vendors, more vendors than we have had in the past. So we were really proud of that. We had great participation, lots of volunteers, lots of sponsors that we always appreciate so much for our festival.”

Bigelow says she is also excited about the new properties and businesses that are headed to Main Street.