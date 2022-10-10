Main Street Columbus announces 2022 Christmas Parade, Grand Marshal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Main Street Columbus, and Presenting Sponsor, Edward Jones Investments Josh Read, are

excited to announce the 2022 Columbus Christmas Parade, which will march down Main Street and back up College Street on Sunday, December 4th, at 3 p.m.

This year’s theme is Christmas Around the World. Let’s celebrate a favorite location and its holiday traditions.

Begin now to organize your family, friends, and co-workers, and get to work on that award-winning float!

Children’s groups, churches, and community organizations are encouraged to consider participating in the Christmas Parade. The Parade will, as in the past, offer competitive and non-competitive categories.

“Since Christmas is a special time around the world, we can’t wait to see what comes to mind with our parade participants,” said Barbara Bigelow, Executive Director of Main Street Columbus. “We are extremely thrilled to announce that Aundrea Self, WCBI-TV Anchor and Host of Mid-Morning with Aundrea, will be this year’s Grand Marshal.

Aundrea was the perfect choice as she is a true ambassador for Columbus. Who doesn’t recognize that smiling face,” continues Bigelow.

Aundrea began her broadcasting career in Columbus as a radio personality at the age of 19. In 1998, she found her true calling when she joined WCBI-TV as a producer for Sunrise. She went on to become a reporter, an anchor, and even the host of her own show, Mid-Morning with Aundrea.

She has moderated several debates and forums, including Gubernatorial and Mayor/Council debates held in Columbus; spoken to thousands of

students at schools in Columbus and Lowndes County, including graduation ceremonies, awards day programs, Black History observances, Dr. Seuss Day observances, Red Ribbon Week celebrations, career day activities, and class visits; judged countless reading fairs and science fairs; sang the National Anthem to kick off several events in Columbus and Lowndes County, including Market Street Festival and the Mayor’s Thanksgiving Lunch; served on the committee that organized the inaugural Juneteenth Celebration in Columbus; has actively served on boards of directors and advisory committees for various organizations; currently serves on the Board of Directors for Boys & Girls Club and Columbus Honored Warriors Memorial Foundation; takes part in the Summer Reading Program of the Columbus Lowndes Public Library; has provided keynote addresses for various organizations, and has tutored children at HEARTS After School Tutoring Program.

