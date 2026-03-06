Main Street Columbus prepares for Spring Open House

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Spring is almost here, and with it come events such as Easter, Mother’s Day, and graduations.

Main Street Columbus is helping with that this weekend with the Downtown Spring Open House.

More than a dozen stores are joining in, opening extra hours, and running special discounts and promotions.

And, while you shop, you can also find out how you can enter to win a big door prize.

Organizers and merchants say it’s a good way to get to know your local business people and get that personal touch.

“They can expect a lot of friendly faces, and an opportunity to shop with your local downtown merchants, who are your neighbors by the way. Lots of discounts, promotions, hopefully beautiful weather, and just a great day in Downtown Columbus,” said Main Street Columbus’s Barbara Bigelow.

Spring Open House continues Saturday from ten until four.

And if you’ve noticed the purple and gold balloons downtown, those are in honor of the Columbus High School Falcons Basketball team, which is making a run in the state championship playoffs.

