Main Street Columbus spruces up city streets with Easter decorations

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Spring is in the air in Downtown Columbus, and the team at Main Street Columbus is making sure the city is all dressed up for Easter.

Monday afternoon’s weather was just right for a little sprucing up at Leadership Plaza at the corner of College and 5th Streets.

Volunteers were making sure everything was “picture perfect” since the Easter Bunny will be there Saturday from 11 to 2.

But keeping Downtown looking nice is also a year-round activity for these ladies.

“We all have a heart for our community, and like to make it a little brighter. And this is such a highly used area. We recently renovated it, this is Leadership Plaza. We finished renovations last year, and we try to keep it looking really good,” said Amber Brislin from the Main Street Columbus Design Committee.

Main Street Columbus’s Spring Open House is Friday, March 6, from 10 am-5 pm, and Saturday, March 7, from 10 am-4 pm, and don’t forget the Easter Bunny from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

