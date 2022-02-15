Main Street in Starkville could be in for a makeover

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Main Street in Starkville could be in for a makeover.

The Board of Aldermen is considering a proposal for a redesign and redevelopment plan for the busy thoroughfare.

The design firm Kimley-Horn Associates is presenting a proposal tonight for the changes.

The redesign would include adding shade structures and extra lighting.

It would also include widening sidewalks to allow for outdoor dining.

Mayor Lynn Spruill and the Board are looking down the road at Starkville’s potential for growth.

“Once we go to bid and get the construction going, it’s probably going to be eighteen months to two years. So, I think it will be done by the time this board’s term is up, which will be 2025. Hopefully, it will be done in 2024, maybe 2023 if we really get going,”

If they get the contract, Kimley-Horne is expected to take 9 to 10 months to put together the design and construction documents.