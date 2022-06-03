Main Street in Starkville is being reimagined

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Main Street in Starkville is being reimagined with a new look.

A study was presented today at the Starkville Board of Alderman’s work session.

Consultants from Kimley Horn reviewed traffic flow and peak times when people were driving down Main Street.

One proposal is to take out turning lanes on Main Street, which could help make the are more pedestrian-friendly.

The full board would have to vote to move forward with any plans.

“I am really looking forward to the end result because I think what’s happening is that our Main Street will be much more inviting and will be increasing our opportunity for restaurants for development of housing and I think the opportunity for living downtown is enhanced by creating a place where people want to be,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill.

If approved, it could take about a year and a half to complete the project.