Main Street organizations across the state to receive ARPA funding

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi Main Street organizations across the state will receive ARPA funding.

40 communities with a population of less than 25,000 people will receive $100,000.

Eight communities with more than that population will get $125,000.

The Mississippi Legislature appropriated the funds to Mississippi Main Street to be sent throughout the state.

All of the money must be spent by December 31st, 2026.

Projects using ARPA must meet certain criteria.

Local Main Street Board of Directors will make the decision on how to spend the money.