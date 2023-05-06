Mainly Dry Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Moisture and humidity has returned! The first part of the weekend will be mainly dry, but rain chances increase toward the start of next week.

TODAY: Expect thick cloud cover this morning as a complex of thunderstorms moves to our south through Louisiana and southern Mississippi. This won’t be an issue for us. The morning will be dry, but a couple of rogue downpours are possible late this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will get rain. In fact, most of us will stay dry all day! It will be warm and humid, though. High near 83°. Chance of rain: 20%.

TONIGHT: Broken cloud cover. Temperatures will only drop into the mid-60s as a result of southerly winds and humid air. Low near 65°.

SUNDAY: Another warm day with periods of clouds and sun. High near 85°. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%.

NEXT WEEK: More of the same. Warm temperatures and consistent rain chances. Isolated showers and storms are possible each day, but none of them will be a washout… I know. It’s a headache. At this point, Monday looks to be the wettest day. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 80s all week, with some spots possibly reaching the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.