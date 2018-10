DESOTO COUNTY (WCBI) – The final section of Interstate 269 is set to open. State transportation officials will cut the ribbon on the last 9 mile stretch of the roadway October 26th.

That will cap the 640 million dollar project that provides a four lane insterstate from I-55 to I-40 in Tennessee. The new link will also provide a four lane path to the gaming resorts in Tunica County.