Major heat returns this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another ridge of high pressure keeps the Southeast dry and increasingly hot this week.

MONDAY: The sky stays mostly sunny today as highs top out in the lower to middle 90s. Thankfully, moisture remains relatively low, so the heat index shouldn’t be much of a factor today.

TUESDAY: Moisture continues to build into the region, creating scattered cloud cover and the return of heat indices exceeding 100 degrees. Actual air temperatures should reach the mid 90s.

REST OF WEEK: Temperatures continue to slowly climb as a ridge of high pressure remains anchored over the Mid-South. Highs should stay shy of 100 but may reach 97-99 degrees Wed-Fri with limited to no rain.

WEEKEND: The hottest day may be Saturday as highs make a run at the century mark. This will be preceding a potential front on Sunday which hopefully brings some rain chances Sunday afternoon.