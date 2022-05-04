Major power outage in scheduled in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Small fire leads to a major power outage that will take place this evening in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen electric department will schedule a two-hour power outage starting at 5:30 Wednesday evening.

Over 20 areas in Aberdeen will not have power during this time.

The electric department says a small fire took place at the District Substation early Sunday morning.

Crews will resolve the issue and power should be restored Wednesday evening.

-East Commerce

-North Chestnut

-North Long

-Project St.

-North Meridian

-North Maple

-East Washington

-Vine

-North Franklin

-RE Woodruff

-Orange St.

-Coontail Rd.

-Poplar St.

-Aberdeen Marina

-Deer Rd

-Beaver Rd

-Bear Rd

-Wind Rush Trail

-McFarland Lane

-Buck

-Tumbikbe Dr.

-Lakeshore Cir.

-Indian Island