Major power outage in scheduled in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Small fire leads to a major power outage that will take place this evening in Aberdeen.
The Aberdeen electric department will schedule a two-hour power outage starting at 5:30 Wednesday evening.
Over 20 areas in Aberdeen will not have power during this time.
The electric department says a small fire took place at the District Substation early Sunday morning.
Crews will resolve the issue and power should be restored Wednesday evening.
-East Commerce
-North Chestnut
-North Long
-Project St.
-North Meridian
-North Maple
-East Washington
-Vine
-North Franklin
-RE Woodruff
-Orange St.
-Coontail Rd.
-Poplar St.
-Aberdeen Marina
-Deer Rd
-Beaver Rd
-Bear Rd
-Wind Rush Trail
-McFarland Lane
-Buck
-Tumbikbe Dr.
-Lakeshore Cir.
-Indian Island