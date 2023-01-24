Major road in Macon will be closed for crosstie repairs

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a big road closing to tell you about in Noxubee County.

Highway 14 West at Highway 145 in Macon will be closed tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Noxubee County EMA Director Corey Brown said Kansas City Southern Railroad is replacing a crosstie, near the old brick plant, on Highway 14.

This means drivers will not be able to go westbound towards Louisville on Highway 14.

Brown said emergency services will be covered during the closing.

A detour is set up that will take drivers through Mashulaville to Butler Road and then to Highway 21 in Shuqualak.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter