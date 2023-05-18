Majority of Mississippi students excel on state reading exams

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A majority of Mississippi continues to excel on its state reading exam.

The Mississippi Department of Education reported that over 76% of third graders passed the state reading assessment during the spring semester.

That’s over 31,000 students.

That’s more than the 2021-2022 school year and the 2018-2019 school year before the COVID pandemic.

For students who didn’t pass the initial test can take advantage of the next retake window between June 19–30.

