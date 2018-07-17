Making a community difference one delivery at a time

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Many argue one of the biggest differences between the northern and southern states is public transportation.

Getting around for everyday items can be a challenge but two local women are looking to lend a helping hand.

“Let’s be honest there are times when you don’t feel like going to Walmart or Dollar General or where ever you need to go, to get what you have to get it. If you can call somebody and they do it for you and I just have to give them a little bit extra, I am game,” said business co-owner Stanci Long.

From there, Food Run Monroe was born.

Long and Shayne Reeves originally pitched the idea to the Monroe County community in 2011, at the time, making only grocery store runs. Business slowed to a stop but the two decided to give it another swing this year using a different formula.

“This time we were going to do fast food and food deliveries and we gave it three days. If it didn’t work after three days we were just going to call it the end but we’ve been slammed ever since. Luckily we waited. On the third day we got bamboozled with calls and people wanting to know how it worked. It’s just been a rocket since then,” said Long.

The duo deliver to and from anywhere in the county including; grocery stores, pharmacies, local businesses, sit down and fast food restaurants.

Gayle George says this service has helped her out a few times.

“Like Saturday, me and my husband were tired. He had worked all day on the tractor and we came in and we were both hungry. I was like let’s call something in then I said let’s call food run. So we did and we called in a fish dinner. She went and got it and it was there in 15 minutes,” said Amory resident Gayle George.

Long says the ultimate goal of Food Run Monroe is to serve the entire community.

“We are from a mom and pop town. Everything is built on tiny shops by your neighbor or your cousin down the road. So we’re not exclusive. We include all things mom and pop, McDonald’s, Burger King everything so that were servicing the local business as well as the people in Monroe County,”said Long.

George says it’s a service that’s been long over due for the area.

“Because of the older people who maybe can’t get out. A neighbor who can’t leave her husband. I think it would help and even person picking up prescriptions and small runs. I think it’s very convenient,” said George.