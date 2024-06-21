Making Waves: Mississippi Lottery Pontoon Boat Giveaway

Top prize in June 25 drawing comes with a cooler and cash

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Let the Mississippi Lottery’s next drawing for Summer of Fun help with your upcoming Independence Day plans by potentially winning the top prize for the June 25 drawing of a 20-foot Sun Tracker pontoon boat from Performance Marine in Columbus, $10,000 cash and a 65-quart RTIC cooler to keep all the July 4 picnic goodies cold.

Entering its third year, the 2024 Summer of Fun promo continues to award a variety of fun prizes, ranging from RecTeq pellet grills, Yeti and RTIC coolers, cash, and more.

The 20-foot party barge package includes a 75-horsepower Mercury Motor and a trailer, and the top prize winner in the June 25 drawing also receives $10,000 and an RTIC cooler. There’s also a $10,000 cash second prize, a $5,000 third prize, and a Yeti cooler fourth prize.

“What better way to celebrate summer and have fun than with the chance of winning prizes,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Anyone 21 or older who is a Mississippi Lottery Insider can enter our promotions. Players look forward to this promotion each year.”

The Summer of Fun promotion began with the first weekly drawing on May 21. No purchase is necessary to enter. Mississippi Lottery Insiders receive a link for entries each week, and others may enter via QR codes at Lottery play centers and other advertising. Participants can submit one entry per week, and winners are notified via certified letter.

The final drawing, to be held Aug. 27, features a 2024 Nissan Titan Pro-4x truck from Gulfport Nissan, $10,000, and an RTIC cooler as the top prize.

Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here. Read the complete rules here.

*Mississippi Lottery headquarters will be closed Thursday, July 4, in observance of the holiday.

