Malfunctioning traffic lights could be cause of Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Malfunctioning traffic lights could be the root cause of a late morning Columbus crash.

The accident happened at Highway 45 and 18th Avenue North intersection.

It appears a car was leaving the Kroger parking lot and crossing Highway 45 when an 18-wheeler collided with the car.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. She was alert and talking at the scene.

Columbus police say traffic lights, including those at the intersection, were malfunctioning about the time of the accident.

The official cause remains under investigation.