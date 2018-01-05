WATCH ON MID-MORNING WITH AUNDREA’S FACEBOOK LIVE ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 5th AT 10:30 AM!

We’re in Mama Dickey’s kitchen in rural Central Illinois learning how she uses the leftover Eggnog from Christmas Time to make bread pudding! She’s helped us make the bread pudding with a rum sauce. She even will give us some pointers on how to make home-made eggnog in case you can’t find it at the store anymore!

Mama Dickey’s Eggnog Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

10 cups cubed (stale) French or Sara Lee Artisan Bread

4 eggs

2 cups eggnog

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

4 tablespoons melted and slightly cooled butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup golden raising (optional)

Directions:

1. Generously grease large crock-pot with butter

2. Whisk eggs and blend in brown sugar, eggnog

3. Continuously whisk in melted butter, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg

4. Add bread cubes, stirring until soaked. Optional: add raisins

5. Pour into slow cooker, smoothing until top is even

6. Cook low and slow for 2-3 hours until set, inserted knife is clean

7. Serve with warm Caramel Eggnog Rum Sauce

Mama Dickey’s Caramel Eggnog Rum Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 cup melted butter

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 cup prepared eggnog

14 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

1 teaspoon rum

Directions:

1. Combine butter, sugar and eggnog in medium saucepan.

2. Stir constantly over medium heat until brought to boil

3. When boiling occurs, stir for 2 minutes until thickened

4. Remove from heat, add spices and rum

5. Serve warm on eggnog bread pudding, pound cake, waffles, pancakes, etc.

6. Store leftovers in refrigerate and reheat before serving

