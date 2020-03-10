Man accused of driving under the influence, leading deputies on chase

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man was accused of driving under the influence and leading deputies on a chase.
Christopher Whaley, 42, was charged with fleeing and eluding, speeding and DUI first.
- Advertisement -
He remains in the Lowndes County jail.
The pursuit started on Highway 45, near Columbus Air Force Base, just before 3 p.m. on Monday. It ended on Lackey Road in Monroe County.
Whaley’s car went off the road and into a small patch of trees before coming to a stop.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.
MHP is investigating the crash.