Man accused of driving under the influence, leading deputies on chase

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man was accused of driving under the influence and leading deputies on a chase.

Christopher Whaley, 42, was charged with fleeing and eluding, speeding and DUI first.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail.

The pursuit started on Highway 45, near Columbus Air Force Base, just before 3 p.m. on Monday. It ended on Lackey Road in Monroe County.

Whaley’s car went off the road and into a small patch of trees before coming to a stop.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.

MHP is investigating the crash.