Man accused of dumping wife’s body in Noxubee County pleads guilty to murder charge

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Native-American man accused of killing his wife and dumping her body in Noxubee County pleads guilty to murder.

Allen Bell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Noxubee County Circuit Court.

- Advertisement -

His sentencing was scheduled for next year.

Prosecutors claimed Bell killed Nikita Nicole Wilson, 30, and dumped her body on Butler Road.

She was found in August 2017 but had been missing for several weeks.

Wilson was reported missing that July to Choctaw Tribal Police.

Multiple agencies investigated the case, including the FBI, Noxubee Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.