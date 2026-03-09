Man accused of Kidnapping and Attempted Rape in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is in jail on a $150,000 bond, accused of kidnapping and trying to sexually assault a woman.

The investigation began when a woman filed a report with the Oxford Police Department.

She said she had been in the downtown area and was walking home when a man offered her a ride on University Avenue.

After she got in the car, the driver took her to another location, where she says he held her against her will and tried to sexually assault her.

Investigators identified Keilun Treveon Lewis as the suspect.

He was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit an Offense-Rape, and Kidnapping.

He is being held in the Lafayette County Jail.

