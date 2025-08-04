Man accused of making a terroristic threat in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Grenada man has been accused of leaving a threatening message at a government agency.

27-year-old Tommy Poole was charged with making a terroristic threat.

Tupelo police were called to the Saddle Creek Drive agency back on July 17.

The government office appears to be the Social Security Administration.

Workers told officers that Poole left a message threatening to “blow up” the agency.

He was arrested on July 29.

Bond for Poole was set at $25,000.

