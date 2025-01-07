Man accused of sexual battery in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man has been accused of several child sex crimes.

20-year-old Javon Byrd was charged with sexual battery, enticement of a child, and computer luring. He’s also facing a simple assault on a law enforcement officer charge.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff Shank Phelps’s deputies were first alerted to a possible incident this past Sunday.

Investigators learned a missing juvenile that may have left the area.

The child was found the next day and Byrd was charged.

He remains in jail with $80,000.

