Man accused of sexual battery in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man has been accused of several child sex crimes.
20-year-old Javon Byrd was charged with sexual battery, enticement of a child, and computer luring. He’s also facing a simple assault on a law enforcement officer charge.
Oktibbeha County Sheriff Shank Phelps’s deputies were first alerted to a possible incident this past Sunday.
Investigators learned a missing juvenile that may have left the area.
The child was found the next day and Byrd was charged.
He remains in jail with $80,000.