CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A reported pool game ended in a stabbing and the victim’s cousin arrested.

Derek Lee Randle, 30, was charged with aggravated assault.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Randle was accused of stabbing his cousin at a nightclub, near the Clay – Chickasaw County line.

Deputies believed the stabbing happened after a game of pool.

The victim was stabbed multiple times but was expected to recover.

Randle’s bond could be set Monday.