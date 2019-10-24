Man accused of trying to steal copper from Lowndes County home

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was accused of trying to steal copper from a Lowndes County home.

Last week investigators were called out to a house on Jess Lyons Road, in reference to a burglary.

The sheriff’s office said Willie D. Porter, 25, was caught while trying to steal copper wire from the house, and got away.

Wednesday, Columbus Police spotted Porter in a 2009 black Mercedes Benz.

Officers pulled him over on Railroad Street, and arrested him.

Columbus PD and the Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force assisted in this arrest.