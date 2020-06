LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man was accused of shooting into a house.

Jamie Hubbard, 24, was charged with shooting into a dwelling.

Deputies were called to Hotel Street in Crawford about a shooting on May 14.

Investigators found that a bullet struck a house that had people inside.

Deputies did not say how they came to identify Hubbard as a suspect before he was arrested Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hubbard’s bond had not been set.