LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is arrested after allegedly choking his girlfriend and shooting near a friend trying to stop him.

Gregory Richardson reportedly fired a round, injuring the other victim involved in the incident.

He fled the scene, but was captured shortly after by Lee County deputies.

Richardson faces Aggravated Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon charges along with several misdemeanor charges.

No update has been given on the condition of the victims.