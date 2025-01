Man arrest for felony possession of meth in Webster Co.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Webster County deputies make a meth arrest.

Dustin Byars was charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Misdemeanor Marijuana Possession, and Traffic Violations.

Sheriff David Gore said agents from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks assisted in the arrest.

Byars remains in the Webster County Jail.

His bond was set at $100,000.

