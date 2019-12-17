Man arrested for attempted murder, possession of stolen firearm in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police arrested a man in connection to a weekend shooting.

Jessie Carpenter, 39, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

- Advertisement -

Police said the arrest stemmed from a shooting incident on Carver Drive that happened Sunday morning.

SPD was called to OCH Regional Medical Center for a reported gunshot victim just before three Sunday morning.

Carpenter’s bond was set at $500,000.

He’s expected to be in court Wednesday.